NEWS
Ondo Govt Bans Trading In Offices By Civil Servants
Ondo State Government has banned trading in the office by civil servants in the state.
Mr Victor Olajorin, Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a training programme organised for civil servants in Akure on Monday.
Olajorin, a member of a committee set up by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Dare Aragbaye, on Civil Service Reform, said several anomalies were addressed to drastically reposition the service.
According to him, sale of things in the office has been banned and the issue of punctuality was also addressed.
‘’The way civil servants dress was also looked into and they must know how to keep official secrets.
‘’This is to ensure that the workers key into the vision of the new HoS, who is poised to changing the abnormalities in the service.
“That is why we have decided to select some target groups for this training,’’ he said.
Olajorin said the training was part of the directives given to the new HoS by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to reposition public service.
He urged the senior civil servants in the state to lead by example.
MOST READ
PTAD Begins Verification Of Parastatals Pensioners In North East
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Action Alliance Extends Deadline For Collection Of Forms
Steer Clear Of Revolution Protest Oyo Police Warns Residents
World Breastfeeding Week: Ministry, Stakeholders Raise Awareness
Medical Expert Recommends Regular Exercise For Adults
‘Housing For Workers Is An Important Component In War Against Corruption’
Gov. El-Rufa’i Swears-In 13 New Permanent Secretaries
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS20 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS19 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- OPINION24 hours ago
Good Governance: As Seyi Makinde Marches On…
- NEWS10 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- ISSUES24 hours ago
TETFUND Relives Hope For Relevant Education
- NEWS10 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget