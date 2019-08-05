Our Student Couldn’t Have Committed Suicide Due To Academic Challenge – OAU

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile – Ife has debunked the insinuation that Opeyemi Dara, a part four student of the Department of English of the instruction committed suicide due to poor academic performance.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Opeyemi Dara had successfully completed her course work that has earned her at least a Second Class lower Division.

“Miss Dara is on a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.68 which qualified her, at least, to be an average student on a 2 – 2 class of grade.

“It is, therefore, our firm belief that a student who was on Second Class ((Lower Division) cannot be said to be poor academically, talk less of committing suicide because of such.

“In actual fact, Opeyemi Dara did not have any outstanding course except her project which she was yet to submit.

“The project couldn’t have been a challenge to her because she had authored two books – ‘Heels on Steel’ (a play) and ‘Let Me Run Mad Today’ (a poem) both published by the Words Rhymes and Rhythm Limited”.

While commiserating with the parents, guardians, colleagues, friends and well -wishers of late Opeyemi Dara, for the untimely death, Olanrewaju noted that Obafemi Awolowo University has a very robust Student Advisory System which has been in place for decades.

According to him, the university has the highest number of dedicated Guidance Counsellors of any university in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has appealed to all staff and students of the University to take advantage of the mechanisms put in place by the University administration in addressing all academic, social, medical and other challenges.

All youths are advised never to see suicide as an option, since tough times do not last but are only passing phases in the lives of all mortals.