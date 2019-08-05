Connect with us
Advertise With Us

PHOTO GALLARY

PHOTO GALLARY

Published

26 mins ago

on

  1. The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai (left) with the Executive Secretary, TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro during a courtesy visit by the Governor to the Fund.

2. The Executive Secretary, TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro (left) presenting a souvenir to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai during a courtesy visit to the Fund, recently.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: