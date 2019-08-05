NEWS
Pope Condemns Gun Violence, Prays For Victims
Pope Francis yesterday condemned attacks on “defenseless people” in a spate of gun violence in three American states, including one that killed 20 people in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
Speaking to thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday message and blessing, Francis said he was spiritually close to the victims, the wounded and the families affected by attacks he said had “bloodied Texas, California and Ohio”.
Francis said all three attacks targeted “defenseless people”.
He mentioned the Texas shooting as well as another last week at a food festival in California where three people were killed, and a third in Dayton, Ohio, where 10 people were killed early on Sunday.
Francis, who has in the past criticized the gun manufacturing industry, then led the crowd in reciting a Hail Mary for the victims.
MOST READ
CCD Engages Stakeholders On Anti-Corruption
Borno Disowns Fake Commissioners’ Portfolio Circulating On Social Media
IGP, Dangote, Others Attend Gov Sule’s Daughter Wedding
Ruga Policy Central To Ending Farmers/Herders Crisis, Says Don
Ortom Tasks Benue Indigenes On Unity
‘WEP Uplifts 136,270 Youths’
DIWA Inducts 150 Students As Anti-Corruption Ambassadors
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS10 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS23 hours ago
Army Releases Video To Discredit Allegations Of Secret Graveyards
- NEWS10 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- OPINION15 hours ago
Good Governance: As Seyi Makinde Marches On…
- ISSUES15 hours ago
TETFUND Relives Hope For Relevant Education
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Inside Senate’s Bow And Go Brouhaha
- NEWS16 hours ago
Plateau By-election: Gov. Lalong Congratulates Winner