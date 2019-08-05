COVER STORIES
Rape Scandal: COZA’s Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit
The senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo yesterday returned to the pulpit amidst cheers and a rousing welcome from his congregation.
LEADERSHIP recalls that Pastor Fatoyinbo few weeks ago had in a post on his Instagram page announced stepping down from the pulpit following the rape saga alleged by Busola Dakolo.
The celebrity photographer who is Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, had alleged that the COZA founder forcefully raped her when she was young.
The controversial pastor made the comeback a month after he announced that he would be ”taking a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”
He was clad in a simple white kaftan, said it was written in the Bible that Christians would always face persecution, but God would ensure that they are victorious.
His sermon entitled: “Sudden victories’’ was streamed live on the church’s official Instagram page.
The chosen Bible reading was taken on the books of 1st Timothy 6:12; Mark 4:35-37 and 1st Corinthians 10:13.
His return to the pulpit was not publicised on the days leading to Sunday.
Members of the congregation were sighted screaming and jubilating as he climbed the stage for the first time since the rape scandal.
However, on the heels of massive protests asking him to step down over the allegations leveled by Dakolo he decided to take a bow.
Fatoyinbo wrote: “The past few days have been very sobering on me I have taken time to seek spiritual counsel form Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing report in the media.
“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honoring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.
“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of COZA and owing to my love for Lord’s work and the sacred honor of my calling I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”
