Revolution March: Police In “Show Of Force” Patrol In Ogun
A combined team of security operatives on Monday, embarked on a “show of force” patrol round all major streets of Abeokuta metropolis, the state capital to warn the would-be-protesters in the nationwide revolution protest called by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the last general elections, Omoyele Sowore.
The “show of force” patrol witnessed personnel from security agencies which included the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) as well as operatives of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) participating in the exercise as security vehicles repeatedly blared their sirens.
Speaking with journalists at the NUJ headquarters in Oke – Ilewo, Abeokuta during the exercise, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi warned against unlawful gathering, stressing that police would deal with any act that could jeopardize the peace in the state.
Meanwhile the state capital and other major towns in the state remain calm, while residents go about their lawful businesses without any form of molestation.
