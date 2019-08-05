RevolutionNow Protest: Name Sponsors, Frank Tasks Security Agencies

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to make public the names of the Nigerians abroad and the foreign collaborators allegedly sponsoring the #RevolutionNow protest.

Frank, also warned against blackmailing innocent Nigerians abroad as it will be counterproductive for the image of the country.

Reacting through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Frank tasked the secret police to make its finding public.

Frank said: “I urge the DSS to bring out proof that some people abroad are sponsoring Omoyele Sowore’s #RevolutionNow protest”

“Nigerians and the whole world now know clearly that the current panic stricken administration is not tolerant and it has just scored own goal by arresting a leader of a civil group demanding good governance without violence or any dangerous weapon.”

“The current insecurity, hunger, parlous economy, unmitigated unemployment and disregard for the rule of law under this government has worsen to the extent that Nigerians would not need anybody to pay them before they come out on the streets to protest against bad governance being perpetuated by the APC.

“What happened in 2014 was not up to this level before Nigerians came out enmass under former President Goodluck Jonathan and the then administration didn’t accuse or arrest anybody. The General Muhammadu Buhari-led APC should learn to be tolerant,” Frank stated.