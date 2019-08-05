Ruga Policy Central To Ending Farmers/Herders Crisis, Says Don

Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria have been described as the best way of curbing the incessant conflict between herders and farmers in the country.

A Professor of Estate Management and Valuation, Prof. Muhammad Bashar Nuhu stated this in his inaugural lecture under the title, “Land Safety: How Secured?” held at the Federal University of Technology Minna, recently.

He said the RUGA Settlements initiative which seek to settle migrant pastoral families was a good policy that should not have been politicized negatively , saying the beneficiaries of the initiative will include all persons in animal husbandry and not only the Fulani herders.

Prof. Bashar Nuhu who is the first Professor of Estate Management and Valuation in Northern Nigeria said the RUGA settlement simply means rural settlement in which animal farmers, not just cattle herders, will be settled in an organised place with provision of necessary and adequate basic amenities such as schools, hospitals, road networks, vet clinics, markets and manufacturing entities that will process and add value to meats and animal products.

He said the federal government was making this plan with a view to curb open grazing of animals that continue to pose security threats to farmers and herders.

adding that the overall benefit of the initiative to the nation includes a drastic reduction in conflicts between herders and farmers, a boost in animal production with a complete value chain that will increase quality and hygiene of livestock in terms of beef and milk production, increase quality of feeding and access to animal care and private sector participation in commercial pasture production by way of investment.

Prof Bashar Nuhu added that other gains of the initiative include job creation, access to credit facilities, security for pastoral families and curtailment of cattle rustling, adding that the government has no plan to seize state land, colonise territory or impose RUGA on any part of the country as it had made it clear that the initiative was a voluntary programme.

He also stated that the constitution of the country had given states too much power on land control and that even the federal government is not to have control over land generally, it should be vested with overriding powers of acquisition.

n his remark, the vice chancellor of Federal University of Technology Minna, Prof. Abdullahi Bala said inaugural lecture is a university tradition where a Professor showcase his wealth of experience acquired over the years to the public in his field of specialisation, adding that FUT Minna is an environment where knowledge is generated and shared to the public and commended Prof. Bashar Nuhu for doing justice in his lecture.