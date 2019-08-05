Score Arrested Over RevolutionNow Protest In Lagos, As Oluwo Condemns Unrest

Police operatives under the Lagos State Police Command and military personnel on Monday arrested scores of ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters in Lagos and barricaded the National Stadium, Surulere to prevent them from gaining entrance into the facility.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the state police spokesman, Balla Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of the protesters at the stadium.

He said, “We have arrested nine of the protesters and they are in our custody.”

Police patrol vehicles, including that of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), numbering over 20, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), anti-riot operatives, Civil defence operatives and military joint Taskforce operatives were stationed at the two main gates.

Our correspondent observed that as at 8.40am, few protesters were seen coming in and gathered under the stadium bridge without any banner or placards in their hands, but they wore orange coloured Berets.

It was also learnt that employees of National Stadium, Students of National Institute for Sports (NIS) and members of the public who came for training routine at the stadium were locked out by security operatives.

A source told newsmen to leave the area as the operative will tear-gas the protesters any moment.

The Area Commander, Area C, ACP Tijani Fatai who was at the scene as at the time of this report, told newsmen that the police were on ground to stop any form of protest planned to hold at the stadium.

Fatai said they were not there to provide security for protesters, while he advised the crowd gathering in front of the National Stadium gate to stay away to avoid being caught up in any rush if at all the protesters show up.

The Deputy Commissioner of police, Operations in Lagos State command, DCP Mohammed Ali told reporters on telephone that the protesters did not obtain permission for the protest.

“Their planned protest is unlawful. They did not obtain permission for the protest. If they say they have the permission, let them show it. People are advised to go about their normal businesses as the police assures them of safety. Any one that foment trouble would be dealt with according to law, “Ali said.

Commenting on the development, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, warned revolutionary agitators to respect Nigerian constitution and be sensitive to moves tantamount to causing unrest in the nation.

The monarch said corrective protest was not alien to country’s democracy but bashed the call by sore losers to invite mayhem to the nation through unmerited revolution.

He stated that the call was not timely sensing the fragility of our insecurity, saying such energy should be dissipated in complementing the current government’s efforts at achieving a better Nigeria.

Oluwo advised agitators to device constructive means in criticising government and leaders and not outright condemnation that could invite public unrest.

He expressed dismay that a candidate in the last general election could immediately called for revolution instead of lending a complementary contributions to take the country out of insecurity challenge.

The monarch described the move as unpatriotic at this fragile moment of delicacy, saying “The call for revolution at this fragile moment is not patriotic, it is out of love, uncivilized and anti- people. Revolution consumes sensing the fragility of our current security situation.

“We should behave moderately, act patriotically and complement government at addressing their perceived weaknesses. Let the world see us as enlightened and not conspirator.

“As an aspirant in the last general election, I expect collaboration, fusion and constructive criticisms where necessary. I see the mastermind of the revolution as an asset. He can be part of the system, if he can’t be, there are better way of making impact. He should be more tutored, study situation and respect our togetherness.

“For example, if I contest against someone and lost the contest. Should I because of that shut down his administration because he won the contest? No, is that what the opponent does in advanced nations? If you see the government as your adversary, you can write epistle.

“I want to appeal to Nigerian youths most especially the jobless ones to respect the law, be patriotic and complement leader’s effort at achieving a new Nigeria of our dream. Good governance is a gradual process. If what you wish is not what is obtainable, you can wait at the poll not revolution that could consume the nation.

“We need peace not blood. We need togetherness not secession. We need unity love not hatred. We need complement not division. The time is now for us to contribute. It is left to all of us”, the monarch said.