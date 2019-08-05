Security Agencies Quell #RevolutionNow Protest In Osun

Security operatives on Monday restricted the protest by Human Rights group, Coalition For Revolution (CORE) who converged at the popular Olaiya junction, Osogbo to protest alleged maladministration in Nigeria.

The protesters who had converged as early as 8:00 am were prevented from moving round the state capital to register their grievances against alleged maltreatment and injustices being meted on Nigerians by government.

The restriction caused fracas between the protesters and security operatives while innocent passers-by shared in the battle for survival.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the group, Mr Olawale Adebayo told newsmen that, “the coalition for Revolution and other concerned Nigerians all over the nation, Osun state inclusive “aligned with the pains of the voiceless and oppressed Nigerians.”

His words: “Having observed the spate of joblessness, insecurity, hunger, modulated workers salary and fraudulent implication of the Contributory Pension Scheme in Nigeria and especially Osun state, estimated electricity billing and epileptic power supply, destruction of farms by herdsmen, the inconsiderate and insensitive levies being imposed on our artisans, Okada riders, commuters drivers and traders in the state.

“We hereby maintain that we have inalienable, constitutionally and fundamental human right to peacefully protest the inadequacies.

“We therefore demand the following: Unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore, An economy that works for all banks and foreign multinational for effectiveness, Democratic end to insecurity and insurgency.

“Immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage and immediate stop to the illegal and fraudulent Implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme and prompt investigation and resolution scheme.

“To put an end to police brutality, harassment and intimidations especially in the student populated areas (UNIOSUN, OAU, Poly Iree, fedpoly Ede, OSCOED, in Osun state and the country at large.

“Immediate increase of funding of the education sector up to 26 per cent of the National budget as recommended by UNESCO. Immediate stop to student victimisation and anti-students policies within university communities across the federation.

“Immediate and unconditional reinstatement of student unionism, and affordable tertiary education for all.

“We hereby demand the president Muhammadu Buhari led Administration to abide by the aforementioned demands as a matter of urgency as expected from a responsible government.’’