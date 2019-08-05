NEWS
Security Operatives Stop #RevolutionNow Protest In Osun
Armed police and Department of State Security (DSS) operatives on Monday stopped members of #RevolutionNow group from protesting in Osogbo.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, led by one Olawale Adebayo, had arrived the popular Olaiya Junction to address newsmen on the reason for the protest.
The protesters who had mobilised no fewer than 30 persons were halted by the DSS and police personnel who arrived the scene.
The operatives asked the protesters to disperse but were rebuffed by a group of youths numbering no fewer than 30 and decked in orange berets and handkerchiefs.
The youths stood their ground and sang protest songs.
NAN reports that at this point, the security team threw tear gas at the crowd which eventually dispersed them.
MOST READ
Rangers Insufficient To Guard Nat Parks, Protected Areas
‘Nigeria Lost 27 Park Rangers In 10 Years’
Ganduje, Egwu Bag Fedpoly Fellowship Award
ADU Lagos Elects New Leaders
Cleric Urges Massive Support For PMB
Why We Raided Former Zamfara Governor’s Residence – EFCC
311 Lagos Retirees Get N1.13bn Pension Entitlement
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS22 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS21 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- NEWS12 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- NEWS13 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- CRIME22 hours ago
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant