Senator Converted N117m Constituency Project Items To Personal Property – ICPC

As part of the ongoing Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has recovered items worth N117,123,375.44 million from the Senator Chukwuka Utazi, tg senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu state.

The ICPC reaction is to confirm that the items were properly stashed away in the senator’s property as against the implementing agency.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa said the Senator has pledged to ICPC that they would be distributed to beneficiaries on Tuesday 6th August, 2019.

She further noted that while ICPC is investigating circumstances that led to the items being in the possession of the sponsoring legislator rather than the implementing agency, its officers will be on the scene to supervise the distribution.

However, the senator, while responding to his missed call, explained that he took possession of the items to ensure that they get to the appropriate beneficiaries.

Senator Utazi, who was the immediate past chairman of the Senate committee on the EFCC, said he will personally monitor the disposal of the items this week.

The items covered by this amount and recovered from the legislator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively. They were discovered to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the Senator.

ICPC findings indicated clearly that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on 23rd January 2018, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Senator’s constituency projects.

Investigations have also shown that the companies awarded the contracts for the project are as follows: Al-Amir Int. Ltd., Du-Lumac Ltd., Com Technologies System Ltd. and Chumax Agency Ltd.

Additionally, ICPC recovered 203 grinding machines, 60 motorcycles and 5 transformers in the compound which had been procured under another constituency project. Thereupon the Commission impounded all the items and sealed the Senator’s compound.

The tricycles, motorcycles and grinding machines were meant to be distributed to the lawmaker’s constituents to empower them as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty.