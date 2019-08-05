Sovereign Trust Insurance Records N10.5bn Gross Premium

Sovereign Trust Insurance (STI) Plc recorded Gross Premium Written (GPW) of N10.5 billion in its 2018 financial year representing 23 per cent increase over the N8.5 billion it posted in 2017.

Its Net Premium Income equally grew by 31 per cent to N5.5 billion over N3.85 billion achieved in the previous year.

Speaking at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company in Lagos, its Chairman, Mr. Oluseun Ajayi, said the company recorded a Profit Before Tax(PBT) of N540 million as against N202 million achieved in 2017 representing over 167 per cent increase and Profit After Tax(PAT) also stood at N344 million, a 118 per cent increase when compared with N158 million recorded in the previous year.

The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), according to him, recorded a positive performance of 2.9 per cent as against 1.87 per cent achieved in 2017 and the earning per share improved by 118 per cent from 1.89 kobo in 2017 to 4.13 kobo in 2018.

Ajayi maintained that the firm’s balance sheet improved as the Total Assets rose from N10.8 billion to N11.3 billion representing five per cent, even as Shareholders’ Fund increased by six per cent from N5.5 billion in 2017 to N5.8 billion in 2018.

He said the firm’s mandate to scale up capital base is already at an advance stage, stressing that the programme for capitalisation will take off with the issuance of rights to existing shareholders of the company.

According to him, the company will be issuing a total of 4.17 billion ordinary shares to its esteemed shareholders, adding that the decision will be finalized by the third quarter of the this year.

He urged shareholders to pick up their rights so as to scale through the ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

Meanwhile, the Chairman expects the new minimum wage bill, recently passed and accented to by the Federal Government, to increase disposable income of the people, thereby, increasing the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Insurance industry, he pointed out, will benefit a lot from this development, as insurers would be able to generate more premium income.

“We believe that the change in our business environment present uncommon opportunities for operators. We shall continue to deploy several initiatives and strategies to address any industry challenges while harnessing the inherent opportunities,” he said.