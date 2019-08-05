The Imperative Of Dialogue For The Survival Of Nigeria: Lessons From Christian-Muslim Relations

A few days ago, we did read of a Peace Conference called by Gen. A,A. Abubakar in Minna with the intention of bringing some selected individual leaders and groups together .The expectation was that there would be frank discussions and together, make some suggestions on how to proffer solutions to the unnecessary killings and destruction of property Nigerians are experiencing virtually in every part of the country. Unfortunately, some of the groups invited to help this country out of her present dilemma at the eleventh hour failed to show up. The main reason given for non-participation was that a particular group had bloody hands and should not be invited to sit with representatives from those who are being killed and their property destroyed by this group with blood on their hands!

The unwillingness to sit at table with those with whom one disagrees is what has motivated this article and it is hoped that the article would help all who find it difficult to sit at table with those with whom they have disagreements in whatever form- religious, political, tribal or ideological- to have an attitudinal change. The article is based on reflections from many years of using the concept of dialogue to bring about understanding of differences and learning to live and work together for development in spite of serious disagreements. It is the expectation of this writer that this contribution would be seen and accepted as a little contribution towards the attainment of peaceful coexistence in the different parts of our dear country

Islam and Christianity are the two major religious professions in this country. Both faiths profess to be religions of ‘love’ al din almahabba. Indeed Islam, the religion of peace, is how this faith is described; while Christ says to His followers: Love your neighbour as yourself. These two statements form the challenge that the forces of dialogue should respond. We take this stand because no other two faiths on this planet share so much of the other like Christianity and Islam. Each has a viewpoint of the other, not an external viewpoint but one which is internal to their creeds and claims. Each has something to say to the other, the unfortunate thing is that their speech so far in Nigeria in general and the Middle Belt in particular has been a monologue and that is the reason for the human wastage in our land.

A Lebanese Muslim scholar once said at an open Lecture:

Christianity and Islam are two sister religions. Both are monotheistic. Rarely have two religions had such close relations down through the centuries as have Christianity and Islam. Yet these relations have been those of hostility rather than friendship. Their belief in God has separated them far more than it has united them. Now, more than ever, Christianity and Islam must subordinate their spirit of charity and mercy rather than to any other consideration. (Hassan Sa’ab: Relations between Christianity and Islam, 1967).

Every student of Islam including honest and peace loving Muslims know that the kind of relationship laid down in the Qur’an and between Christians and Muslims is fundamentally a dialogical relationship. From chapter to chapter the Qur’an engages the Christians in discussions, and all the while insists that Jesus (Isa Ibn Mariam) is an integral part of the Muslim faith. The Qur’an reminds Muslims that the Christians have a special relationship with them. The Qur’an, though it has no common scriptural basis with the Bible, still recognises the people of the book (ahl-al-kitab) referring to Jews and Christians, again this is a dialogical recognition. In all such Qur’anic discourses, it is difficult to miss the deep feeling of Christianity and Islam being present to each other. One is aware of the other’s presence, one is aware of strong disagreements and deep sharing. This deep sharing is signified by Jesus who is the common Centre between Christians and Muslims. He is the Word (al-kalam), the speech, meaning and occasion of the dialogical relationship between them. He is the common ayah (sign). My professor of Islam of Pakistani origin sums it all up:

To me personally, Christ as a sign of God, liberates man from the dead circle of monological religion and restores unto him his genuine dialogical existence. (Hassan Askari in- Intra-Religion. India.1977).

The challenge before us in the Northern States: The essential factor at the present time which is challenging Muslims and Christians to dialogue is the increasing extent to which we are living in a condition of ‘inter-religion’ otherwise called religious pluralism. Before independence in 1960, the present geographical area politically called ‘Northern States’ could be said to have had Islam as the dominant religion. From available census figures the figures given were: Muslims 11,332,000; Animists 4,279,000, Christians 547,000 (Willink’s Report, July, 1958). At that time, Islam and its culture were so interfused that communication across Islam and Christianity was difficult and sometimes impossible.

There was, from available evidence, a relatively small number of meetings between the adherents of both faiths and these normally remained at a superficial level. Traditional attitudes encouraged the maintenance of superficiality and prevented any deeper religious encounter. But from the late 1960s a great movement of Christians into the various parts of the Muslim-dominated North began with an increase in evangelism which has continued in this twenty-first century. In this part of Nigeria today the religious map at the time of independence as indicated above has changed and the Christians are no longer a tiny minority population.

Gone are those days when personal religious questions with Muslims would be seen as a disturbance of the harmonious relationships, Christians and Muslims are today equal partners in the maintenance of a peaceful society and destined to live together on equal terms. In this new situation of Inter religion, there must be more religious discussions between members of both faith traditions, not all discussions, of course, can be described as dialogue; some may be acrimonious.

The growth of Christianity today in the Northern parts of our country provides us with empirical reasons why the enterprise of Christian-Muslim dialogue is an imperative. Men and women of goodwill, including those from both faith traditions must cooperate and see that we break out of that spiral of polemics which marks the continuing history of Christian attitudes towards Islam and vice versa especially in this part of our country.

To break out of the polemical tradition and to heal the wounds and scars it has inflicted means nothing less than to live faithfully to two toraic commandments accepted by Christians and Muslims alike:

You shall not bear false witness against your neighbour( Ex.12:16) and You shall love your neighbour as yourself( Mtt. 22:39).

In Islam we read:

None of you has faith until he loves for his brother or his neighbour what he loves for himself ( Sahih Bukhari 13, Grade).

The challenge calls to mind the points made by Jesus Christ in the Sermon on the Mount:

If you greet only your brothers, what is there extraordinary about that? There must be no limits to your goodness as your heavenly Father’s goodness knows no bounds (Matt.5:47).

And this same concern for “greeting” is echoed in the teaching of Prophet Muhammad; in one of the most authoritative hadith recording his own saying, Muhammad answered a question about which deeds in Islam are good with the response:

To feed the poor, and to greet those whom you know and those you do not know ( Bukhari, Hadith No. 27).

Lessons from Interfaith Dialogue: If you are going to converse amicably with the ‘other’ person, you must set aside some of your ideas about his inferiority. Indeed, if you genuinely want to understand his outlook and to learn something from him, you will quickly find yourself admitting that your defensive beliefs are merely ‘defences’ and are far from being objective statements. What I am trying to say here is that in interfaith dialogue, participants must abandon their defensive attitude and adopt an attitude of openness. Openness implies readiness to look at the other man’s beliefs from his point of view, to place them in the best possible light for understanding them, and to see that, even in some belief or practice which at first seems meaningless or abhorrent, there may be an element of truth.

In interfaith dialogue therefore, the participants should aim at faithfully representing their respective positions in an earnest effort to create a deeper understanding of each other’s religious commitments. The two sides are free to express their views, ideas, doubts, objections and agreements with complete freedom and without inhibitions, but necessarily in an atmosphere of goodwill and understanding.

Nigeria is a pluralistic and ‘inter-religious’ society, there is an ever growing interdependence in every aspect of our material life, interfaith dialogue is therefore to be seen as an imperative for the evolution of a truly happy and prosperous multi-religious society. Interfaith is to be accepted as an opportunity to describe and witness to one another. For too long we have described the ‘other’ from our own understanding resulting in prejudice, stereotyping and condescension. This is false witness and the bible commands us not to bear false witness.

Let me now in conclusion propose the following for our discussions, considerations and some possible lines of action as we find ways of meeting and finding solutions to the crises in our country today.

There is always a tendency to base one’s image of Islam and Muslims on second-hand information from a distant, instead of entering into explorative dialogue with the Muslim neighbour next door. As a way of reducing this hatred between Christians and Muslims in some parts of our country, we must seriously try to identify with our Muslim/Christian friends, try to see people, society and the world from their point of view, thereby gaining true understanding. To some extent there are possibilities for a process of mutual learning, e.g. through participation in one another’s religious festivals. A basic principle to begin with is the 8th commandment; to speak well and respectful of one another, thus breaking the vicious circle of “prejudice by tradition”:

My second proposal is what some scholars call the dialogue of life: this calls for the coming together of representatives of both faith traditions to discuss a subject or subjects of relevance to their community. This type of dialogue affords small communities to come together and discuss vital matters that relate to the survival of the community. Topics like how religion relates to the family, to education, to the State and how one can retain his/her religious identity in a given environment without violence.

At a more theoretical level, I want to propose what in some circles is called Academic dialogue. This is a type of dialogue where the ulama, students of Islam, Theologians, Imams and khadis and academics in various disciplines meet to look at the major agreements and differences in both faith traditions in order to learn from each other. Through meeting and listening, prejudices, misconceptions accumulated over the years get broken down.

Interfaith Dialogue And Witness: It is necessary at this point to say something to those who may think that this whole article sounds contradictory to our obedience to the Great Commission or Islamic dawah. On the contrary because this ministry has its own contribution towards obedience to Christian Evangelism and mission and Muslim dawah. However there is a possibility of compromise and syncretism. By this we mean a conscious or unconscious attempts to create a new religion composed of elements taken from different religions. While we accept this is a real danger in interfaith dialogue, we want to say very clearly that this is not our goal.

We are advocating interfaith dialogue with a call on both Christians and Muslims to avoid compromising their faiths. Rather than this negative expectation it is our conviction that if the Christian is genuinely open to Islamic truth, he will be able to speak of his Christian faith in a way the Muslim will begin to appreciate. Furthermore, insofar as the Christian practices openness to Islam, he is likely to encourage the Muslim to adopt a similar openness to Christianity. Thus interfaith dialogue, it may be claimed, is a more creative form of witness. For those who are sceptical and unsure of this ministry, I would request you think about these words of a leading Christian scholar who once said:

A person is rooted in the religion in which he has been nurtured, and deep roots are important for religious practice in later life. Nevertheless there are times when something in a man’s life makes it essential for him to change his religious allegiance if he is to develop adequately. For this reason change of religion should not be completely forbidden to those who engage in interfaith dialogue.( W. Montgomery Watts in Hamdard Ismicus.vol.1, 1978).

As a people of God we believe interfaith dialogue is a way of putting a stop to our mad rush to self-destruction and disintegration as a nation. We therefore solicit support and the promotion of this discipline on issues of human rights and religious liberties. It is our hope that such dialogue will be marked by respect for persons, spiritual and intellectual integrity. We would also request that should the Federal and State governments decide to imbibe and promote this theme, the participants should reflect the broad range of perspectives within the states and religious communities.

We acknowledge that in both Christian and Muslim traditions and history, there have been those who have used some aspects of our respective doctrines to justify bad governance, persecution, oppression of religious dissent and even forced conversions. However, we are persuaded that the core of Islamic and Christian beliefs and the best of their teachings and traditions affirm principles that not only justify but encourage religious liberty and respect for individual conscience. This author is therefore calling on all leaders to foster these highest understandings of our spiritual heritage and to join well-meaning individuals and groups in resisting popular confusion of religious zeal with passing political agendas.

– Idowu-Fearon, is the Chair, Kaduna State Peace Commission and Founder of Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations.