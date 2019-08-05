Total Assets Of AIICO Insurance Hit N135bn

The total assets of AIICO Insurance Plc has increased by 24 per cent to N135 billion as at the end of June 2019, rising from the N109 billion it was in December 2018 financial year.

Speaking at a press conference organised by AIICO Insurance at its head office in Lagos, recently, its Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said, there was equally a growth in the firm’s Shareholders’ Funds, which rose by 14 per cent from N14.5 billion in December, 2018, to N16.6 billion in half year, 2019.

He added that AIICO Group recorded Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N25.4 billion, in half year 2019, as against N19.2 billion achieved the same period in 2018, indicating an increase of 32 per cent.

Fajemirokun noted that the growth was driven by continued solid performance across the major lines of business of the group: life and corporate & institutional businesses.

“This performance is a demonstration of a focused implementation of our renewed strategy, notwithstanding the challenging operating environment,” he said.

He pointed out that in line with the renewed strategic aspirations for market leadership with focus on profitable growth, the company recorded a 42 per cent increase in Profit before tax (PBT) of N3.11 billion, compared to N2.19 billion in H1 2018. Profit after tax (PAT) also grew by 52 per cent to N2.94 billion, compared to N1.93 billion attained in H1 2018.

“ Customer-centric product innovations, sustained investments and automation of our agency Salesforce continues to yield dynamic results as we recorded strong growth in our retail life business, which grew by 47 per cent to N15.5bn (H1 2018: N10.6bn); and an increase of 14 per cent in our corporate and institutional business to N9.5bn (H1 2018: N8.2bn),” he stressed.

On the new capital requirements for the insurance industry, he said: “AIICO has put adequate strategies in place that will ensure we not only meet the new capital requirement for a composite underwriter but also surpass same with sufficient solvency margins.”

The Head, Technical, Retail Business Division of the underwriting firm, Titilola Okunlola, noted that the company recently unveiled a product, known as AIICO’s Moneywise Term Assurance, which, according to her, is a life cover that guarantees 100 per cent cash back to policyholders when policy elapses without claims.

“This provides our customers with a win-win situation: financial protection for your loved ones within the duration of the policy, if life happens or full refund of premiums should the policyholder survive the period,” she said.

She identified the features and benefits of the product to include, guaranteed payment of the sum assured; Flexible policy tenure between 5 – 20 years; Affordable premium; Cover amount is determined by policyholder; Convenient premium payment options; monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual or single premium payment and Premium payments certificates can be used for tax relief, among others.

The firm’s Head, Corporate & Institutional Business, Adewale Kadri, also spoke on another innovative products unveiled by the company known as AIICO’s Travel Insurance, which covers local and international trips.

According to him, “In this season of summer holidays, we will like to inform the public of AIICO’s World Travel Insurance, which has a cover with benefits of up to $200,000:

Highlights of cover include: Loss or theft of baggage; Emergency medical expenses; Medical Evacuation, Repatriation or Transport to Medical Centre Expenses and Follow up treatment in Nigeria and lots more.”

On AIICO’s Domestic Air Travel Insurance, he said, the policy which was recently approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is basically for the personal benefits of the air passengers entitling them to compensation for death, permanent disability, medical expenses consequent on accident, flight cancellations and baggage loss or delay as defined by the policy.