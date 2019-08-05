EDUCATION
UNIBEN Post-UTME Examinations To Hold From Aug. 7
The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has advised students writing post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) to check for their venue and time online as the examinations commence from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.
The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Michael Osasuyi, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.
He said that students who registered for the examinations and chose the university as first choice were qualified for the Post-UTME examinations.
Osasuyi said that over 28,000 students registered for the Post-UTME in the university, saying that the cut-off mark of the examination remains 200.
‘’In the first place, we must strive for excellence. The students must know that coming into school is a task that they need to take seriously.
‘’Where some of them write the examinations and are not lucky to gain admission or do not meet the cut-off mark, they can try the affiliate institution of the university.
‘’They can also register for the pre-degree, which would last for a year,’’ he said.
