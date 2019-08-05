‘WEP Uplifts 136,270 Youths’

A non-governmental organisation, Women Environmental Programme (WEP) has commenced the training and empowerment of 136, 270 youths in communities of the six local governments affected by crises in Benue State.

The programme manager of the organisation, Cliff Gai who made this known during the official launch and take off of the project in Makurdi the Benue State capital explained that the project is intended to reach out to 38,668 direct and 97,602 indirect beneficiaries which he said will mostly be young men and women.

According to Gai “I am optimistic that this training and empowerment will help in reducing to barest minimum acts of violence in young persons especially those from communities that are prone to crises”.

He informed that the aim of the projects is to strengthen the resilience of communities against violence extremism at the grass roots for development to thrive.

Gai listed the benefitting LGs to include Ado, Agatu, Buruku, Guma, Kwande and Logo, adding that the target beneficiaries are young women and men, local religious teachers, traditional and administrative leaders, security agencies among others.

The project tagged “Connecting Women and Youths in Violent Extremist Prone Areas through Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Phase II” brought together traditional rulers of the affected LGs, and their caretaker committee chairmen to brainstorm on the plan and take off of the project in their localities.

The programme manager further intimated that the programme will create opportunities and sense of direction for beneficiaries who are fast becoming attracted to joining violent extremist groups, as well as address abject poverty and idleness.

Earlier, the acting executive director of WEP, Anne Marie-Abaagu who commended participants for availing themselves to be part of the event said the programme was targeted at connecting back communities devastated by crises to improve their livelihood.

She reiterated the need for all stakeholders to work in synergy to stem the tide of violence extremism through sensitisation and awareness creation not only in the proposed LGAs of intervention but the state as a whole.

The intervention it was gathered would be managed by WEP in partnership with Angel Support Foundation (ASF) and Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace (FJDP) who are already working in crises prone communities to prevent violent extremism.