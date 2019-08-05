With Passion For Totally Made-in-Nigeria Goods, I’m An Ankara Person – Ikpakronyi

Dr Simon Odey Ikpakronyi, the acting director general of National Gallery of Art (NGA) looks everything friendly, modest and warm. Sitting side by side with him in a relaxing spot tells how humble a man could be. Asked about his fashion and style, he smiled and said, “I love Nigerian prints; I am an Ankara person, totally made in Nigeria”. From that point, the chat with this Art guru started flowing as if on autopilot.

Tell us a bit about your family

I am from cross river state. Gabo is my village in Yala local government area.

You did your first degree in Art History at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Masters at the University Of Ibadan, and PhD in same discipline at the University Of Nigeria (UNN). Do we say it’s deliberate for you to have gone to the three geo-political zones?

That was my dream and I had it. To go through these first generation universities was my desire and I actualised it. When I was in ABU, I had history of University of Ibadan, history of UNN and I prayed that God should lead me to touch these schools and I did.

What prompted you to study Art History?

When I got admission to ABU to read fine art, first I was working with National Council for Art and Culture under Mr Frank Aig-Imoukhuede and Yinka Odulami. Before then I had a little knowledge of sign writing. I learnt it for about two and a half years with an Igbo man from Aguata local government. After that, I was on my own, moving from school to school, doing school vests, badges, banners, writing plate numbers for motor cycles, cars and things like that. So, when I got to Lagos After my secondary school, God gave me job with National Council for Arts and Culture. I never heard about it before, I never read about it. When I went there, Yinka Odulami of blessed memory, encouraged me so much, in fact he was the one that talked to his friend Luka Bentu visited him at a point in time and he called me, told Benu that he wants this small boy to be in ABU, and Luka Bentu said I should come the following week to Zaria. That was how I embarked on my trip to Zaria. He asked me few questions and pushed me to one of the lecturers; I cannot remember his name and asked me to go. That was how I got admission to read pre-degree. So I did pre-degree, and then got direct admission. I was not too good compared to other of my colleagues, even in painting. I now saw arti History as the only way I can remain in that profession. That is how I became an artist. I had my first degree in Art History. At least I made a 2:1. So, that encouraged me. When I came back, I was to be absorbed into National Council for Arts and Culture, that same year, gallery became a parastatal with Dr.P.C Dike.

It’s on record that you are one of the foundation staff of NGA, did you ever envisage that you would one day become the head?

I neve did. In fact, I left for school when I was on level 3 at NCAC. Then level 7 officer, they were our Ogas. Our prayer was for us to get to that level. They were leaving- Mr Olu Spencer and Etikerense. Three of them were my direct boss. Odulami was on level 10 and Loretta Njoku who visited me last week was on level 12. Aig- Imoukhuede was the secretary of the council. It was secretary of the council they called the chief executive that time. I never in my life dreamt that I was going to even go beyond level 12 but God did it.

At this particular time most agencies do not have enough fund to do programmes and within a period of 3 weeks, you’ve been able to execute 3 programmes. How did you go about this?

It’s not that we had enough or more than enough; it is because of interest that we had in programmes. We knew how we sacrificed and we have encouraged ourselves that we have to continue that way. Let us reposition NGA. NGA was everywhere before, but at a point in time, we had to be sincere to ourselves. It was not what it’s supposed to be. So, we are working towards repositioning that place and any little that enters our hand, we promise we are going to make judicious use of it. That is just all. All of us have agreed that we are going to sacrifice under my watch.

What is the significance of these programmes?

They are significant in the sense that it is continuations in the areas that we had documented before. Documenting the master artist, you see the history of Nigerian art; you cannot achieve it without going through these masters. We had Yaba Tech, but the curriculum or whatever that was in Yaba Tech cannot be compared to the Zaria branch of the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology where Fine Art was offered and is still being offered. So, the idea is to document them. These groups are not the pioneers; they are not the first set. They are the third set. The first set that we documented is Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi. He belongs to the first set and he is the only person that has been documented in that group. The second group, I don’t think we have touched because most of them are as if they are not into art practice. But this other group that formed the Zaria art society, I think there is something unique about them. They are radical in their job. This prince Demas Nwoko that we just featured is one of their most radical person.

Are we expecting any other programme from you this year?

We have just started. In fact, the programmes we are doing is the ruminant of last year. Very soon we are going to be in Benin, after Benin we are going to Igboku. That is before the end of August. From there we are moving to Lagos. In Lagos we agreed that our gallery in Lagos would not remain dormant. We have to be featuring programmes there. And what we agreed is that our collections that are in the store must not remain in the store. In fact, every 3 months, we would bring 50 and 100 works. They can be accommodated in that place. We would mount, open it formerly, invite Artists, interact with the works, and then after 3 months we fold up and go for another one.

Talking about artists, are you planning to collaborate with any Art School?

Already we are working with Art school. These people you saw at the Zaria Arts programme have been collaborating with us and would continue to collaborate with Art school and Art organisations.

What changes and innovations should the Visual Art Community be expecting from your Agency?

If we talk about changes, we also have to be sincere to ourselves that over the years we have carved out programmes. We have viable programmes on ground that if we have money, we would continue to organize them as expected. That is regularly. We need to interact more with the Art sector. We have to constantly be together.

What is your agency doing in order to be self-sustaining and depend less on the government?

Well, we would continue to depend on government for funding as federal government parastatals. We would also look outside for collaborations. When I say collaborations, it is not necessarily collecting physical money. If for instance we are looking for space and we find a good space in a hotel to execute our work, we can approach them, and if the can offer it free for us, that is collaboration. That is support. Even if we are having other programme outside exhibition and we ask for refreshment, for instance, if Nigerian Breweries or any of these people that produce drinks can offer soft drinks, that is also support. It’s not physical money from them that we would be asking for. With the little we are getting from government, if we are receiving such, it will assist us. So, we would continue in the addition to whatever we are getting from government to get little to support our agency.

How have you being managing the agency since assumption of office?

I am not to access myself, it is people that would do that. But I think we are trying our best. You know the journey of a thousand miles begin one day, and I think we started very well by the grace of God. I don’t want to behave as the proverbial lizard but I believe we are on course.

On a lighter note, how do you relax?

You can see me here now (laughs). This is the way I relax; sometime I pick up abandoned books if there are books around me here. I don’t play football; I don’t watch football. This writing, one needs to give it attention. I love Nigerian prints.

What is your fondest childhood memory?

Some of us grew very well in the village before we came out. My father is a farmer and hunter and I followed him bumper to bumper. If it is time for farming, I am there with him. If it is hunting, he carries me along. After farming we enter the forest and we would come back with either a bird, squirrel, monkey or so. So I enjoyed that. But he never played with school. He allowed me to school very well.

What makes you happy?

I am happy because of where I am that I am contributing to the development of Nigerian art.

What are the challenges so far when it comes to the agency?

The only challenge we talk of is lack of finance. We are praying that things would improve as we are going to carry on the advocacy. Other challenge for us is to have an edifice. We need an edifice in the National Gallery of Art. If you were in the last programme, Demas Nwoko was talking about it. In fact, he asked a question: what are we doing in the federal secretariat? It is actually not a place for us. We need a compound of our own where various activities would be carried on like Art Workshop. At the secretariat we don’t have that. So, we need and we are going to work towards that to sensitize government and other stakeholders to see how we can get a place for ourselves. We need edifice for National Gallery of Art in Nigeria.