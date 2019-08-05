Yala Biz Mogul, Santus Bags Mop Award For Humanitarian Services

A renowned young Yala enterprising business mogul, agropreneur and the CEO/Founder of Santuscom Agro – hub has bagged the prestigious Messengers of Peace (MOP) Foundation award for Humanitarian Services to the less privileged in Nigeria.

Ahead of the official investirure scheduled for July 5, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the National President of MOP, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, on Sunday visited Chief Santus at his Abuja office, where he presented him the award.

It would be recalled that a letter of nomination for the award dated June 10, 2019, state that, the Omohe 1 of Yala was nominated for the award for his contribution to building peace in the Niger Delta and empowering local communities and youths through his Agro projects.

The letter which was jointly signed by the National President and a Nollywood Actor and the Director of Strategic Planning of MOP, De Adejoh and Bob Manuel Udokwu respectively reads in part, “With this letter we officially nominate you to receive our prestigious award of excellence for Humanitarian Services, due to your vast vision in feeding the nation and helping in job creation together with all your humanitarian services to the less privileged in our country.”

Chief Santus while expressing appreciation for the recognition, pledged his continuous determination towards promoting peace in the Niger Delta and in the country at large by engaging the teeming youths and encouraging them to be part of the ongoing agriculture revolution.

He opined that his agro industry will soon unveil an entrepreneurship institution called the Farmers School, where younger Farmers will get the requisite knowledge and build capacity.

Recall that Santuscom-Agro Hub are the producers of Ogoja Rice, Ogoja Groundnut Oil etc, recently launched in Yala LGA, Cross River State.