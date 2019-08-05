Young Professionals Renew Call For Power Sector Spending Probe

Given the resolve by the House of Representatives to commence the reinvestigation of the Federal government spendings by successive administrations on power sector, Nigerians under the umbrella of Young Nigerian Professionals (YNP) have called for a thorough and unbiased investigation.

This, they say, will unmask those behind what they term as “ineffective and corruption-ridden investments in the power sector” that has yeilded no fruit.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of YNP, Charles Olufemi Folayan while pointing out that since the probe will encompass the $16b spent by the Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007, Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, insisted that those who have questions to answer, must be brought forward to explain why power has dwindled despite huge investments.

“The Young Nigerian Professionals, will like to demand for a thorough investigation this time around. We demand for an unbiased and transparent investigation into the power sector spending over the years; the sort that will bring anyone involved in any shady deals to book, no matter how highly placed or influential such persons or individuals are”.

“Considering that this will be a very comprehensive investigation, covering the $16 billion spent by the Obasanjo-led government between 1999 and 2007, the power spending of administrations of Presidents Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (late), Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari; we are confident no one will hide under the excuse of being witch hunted”.

“With just a year to go before the 2020 target of a 40,000 MW for the country, based on the alleged investment in the proposed power plants, all those who have questions to answer must be brought forward to explain why the power generation target has remained unattainable despite the huge investments. We repeat that all those found culpable must be brought to book, no matter who they are”.

“Everyday, Nigerians suffer the absence of electric power supply; businesses have been forced to sustain themselves on diesel, and they have been most times forced to close shop, or send the burden to poor Nigerians; all these have been caused by deliberate sabotage, malfeasance and brazen theft of money meant for the power sector. It is high time that the books are opened, and the way and manner all funds allocated to this sector were spent are made public; while those who are found wanting should face the wrath of the law”.

“We therefore totally support the resolve of the House of Representatives to investigate and uncover those behind the ineffective and corruption – ridden investments in the power sector. Our Forum will keep watch on the process of investigation by the House and follow it to its final conclusion”