Zamfara Rep Empowers 120 Women

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency Hon. Kabiru Ahmadu Mai-palace has empowered 120 women in Tsafe local government area.

Flagging of the distribution of the refrigerator , grinding and sewing machines to the women, the lawmaker said the idea was for the women to start their businesses.

Mai-Palace said the project was aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts at a tackling unemployment and poverty, especially among women folk.

“I know the kind of support and commitments given to me by women during my campaigns, since we have succeeded, we have no option than to start redeeming our promises, he added.

He further announced the procurement of 1000 WAEC and NECO forms for distribution to secondary school students.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Barr. Mahadi Aliyu lauded the economic empowerment initiative of the lawmaker.

“This is timely, it is in line with the policy of the state government of employment generation and poverty eradication amongst the teeming youths”, he stressed.

He urged other elected representatives at all levels to come up with similar projects, so that the poverty level can reduce drastically.

The deputy governor however, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the tools judiciously to improve their economy.