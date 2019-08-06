20 More Millionaires Emerge In UBA Promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has again rewarded another 20 customers who emerged winners in the third quarterly draw of the UBA Wise Savers Promo winning N1.5 million each, bringing the total amount won so far by 60 customers to N90 million.

The bank said in a statement that the electronic raffle draw, which was held at the UBA head office in Lagos, recently, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos State Lottery Board and Consumer Protection Council.

The bank said that lucky customers who emerged winners in the latest draw cut across all regions of the country.

‘‘The ongoing promo, which commenced in September last year, is expected to run till September 30, 2019 and will see a final 20 customers from across Nigeria become millionaires, winning N30 million in the last quarter of this year. At the end of the fourth promo, a total of N120 million will have been won by 80 customers,’’ the statement read in part.

Speaking during the event, UBA’s Group Head, Consumer & Retail Banking, Jude Anele said that since the promo began late last year, the bank has been impressed at the level of response by its customers and the general public across the country.

He noted that there has been a remarkable increase in the number of participants in this edition compared to the previous one, adding that the bank’s objective of helping customers’ save for the rainy day is being achieved.

The Group Head, Transaction and Electronic Banking, Sampson Aneke, who also spoke at the event said, “There is no better time to give back and delight customers than this challenging economic period where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful. With this in mind we decided to prioritise our customers as we always do at UBA by giving them plenty to cheer about and that is the reason why another 20 customers have been made millionaires today.