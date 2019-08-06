2020 Olympics: Heat Headache For Tokyo

Soaring temperatures in Japan have killed at least 57 people since late July, authorities said on Tuesday, highlighting the health threat to athletes and fans that Olympics organisers must tackle before next year’s Tokyo games.

Temperatures have been stuck above 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) in and around Tokyo since July 24, the date the Summer Games will open next year in Japan’s capital and run for 17 days.

The sweltering heat killed 57 people across Japan in the week from July 29 to Aug. 4, the Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday. More than 1,800 were taken to hospitals in Tokyo.

Last summer temperatures hit a record 41.1 C just north of Tokyo, which first hosted the Olympics in 1964 when the games were held in October to avoid the heat. Four years later, the Mexico City Games were also moved to October.

Since 1976 most summer games have been held in the Northern Hemisphere summer due to international broadcasting and sports schedules – forcing Tokyo organisers to find ways to keep athletes and tens of thousands of fans cool and hydrated.

“Weather conditions were often organisers’ challenges in past Olympic and Paralympic Games. We also understand that top-tier competitions can sometimes be observed in cities with even tougher weather patterns than in Tokyo,” said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya.

The 2004 Athens Games and 2008 Beijing Games were also held in cities known for their summer heat.

“In this respect, input and expertise from the IOC and the sports federation from their past experiences are extremely valuable,” he said, referring to the International Olympic Committee.

Tokyo organisers are evaluating heat-fighting measures from mist sprays and ice packs to shaded rest areas and tents at security checkpoints.

“We will keep working closely together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the national government and relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of the Games,” Takaya said.

Though there have been scorching hot days in the past – temperatures hit 32.6 C on July 24 in 1964 – Japan is seeing more of them and nights no longer cool down as much, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) data shows.

(NAN)