2023 Date For Change Of Baton – VON DG

Director general of Voice of Nigeria (DG), Osita Okechukwu has declared that 2023 is the date Nigerians are waiting to produce President of Igbo extraction.

He spoke while reacting to the call for nationwide protest by Global Coalition for Security and Democracy (GCSD) led by Omoyele Sowore, and the poor response to the call for protest in Enugu.

Okechukwu, who is also a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke after holding a meeting with WAWA Farmers Association.

“Methinks our people are aware that 2023 is the date we are waiting to elect Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. That’s why they didn’t participate in the protest. All one hears from the people one discussed with in the meeting with WAWA Farmers Association was their anger over incessant killings like that of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu. Instead of protest, they are urging Mr President to overhaul the security architecture and upgrade the security infrastructure. They cried that insecurity is hampering their farming activities,” Mr Okechukwu stated.

Asked why he thinks his people consider 2023 more important than the dire insecurity in the land, he said, “They know that in democracy, street protest will neither alter the crisis on the ground nor provide solution in the short run; for gains made in democracy throughout the world history were evolutionary and incremental not revolution now.”

Okechukwu added that “Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is our goal, which street protest will not enhance. We are in constitutional democracy, no matter the challenges, it is better to adhere to the cycle of elections provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

On Sowore’s detention, Mr Okechukwu said,

“I appeal for his release, on compassionate ground, for with time Sowore will come to terms that the huge gains democracy made in United States of America and in particular New York, where he resides were made incrementally over the years via periodic and cyclic elections not via revolution.”