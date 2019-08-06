NEWS
Arafat: Muna Wears New Look For Pilgrims
Muna, the historic mountain in Makkah, where pilgrims all over the world usually commence the last lap of their pilgrimage rites and in observance of Arafat Day, July 10, has started wearing a new look.
A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the area on Monday, reports that many of the camps meant for the pilgrims in the area were being fitted with facilities such as refrigerators, air conditioners, lighting, beddings and potable water, among others.
The representative of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Tanko Aliyu, who inspected the Nigerian camp, assured pilgrims of their comfort and value for their money.
According to Islamic tradition, Arafat, was the place where Prophet Muhammad stood and delivered the Farewell Sermon to Muslims who accompanied him for the Hajj towards the end of his life.
Muslim scholars also say that it was also the place where Adam and Hawa reunited on Earth after falling from Heaven.
According to them, it is the place Adam’s sin was forgiven, hence it is known as the “Mount of Mercy”.
A pillar is erected to show the place where the aforementioned event took place.
The pilgrims go to Arafat from Muna for the most important part of the Hajj where Khutbah (sermon) for Hajj is narrated and Zuhr (afternoon prayer) and Asrs (evening prayer) are prayed together.
Pilgrims spend the whole day on the mountain of 1,490 feet, to supplicate to Allah for the forgiveness of sins and pray for personal strength and for the general peace of the world.
Meanwhile, 43,139 Nigerian pilgrims have so far arrived Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, in 89 flights, according to NAHCON as at Monday.
MOST READ
PMB’s New Cabinet Takes Off August 21
NNPC To Resume Oil Search In Chad Basin, Benue Trough
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
Court Rules On Sowore’s Detention Tomorrow
NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
- NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
- NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
- OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
- POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
- NEWS21 hours ago
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy
- EDUCATION24 hours ago
Group Offers 500 Abia Students Scholarships