Biogas As Alternative To Fossil Fuels

One of the greatest challenges confronting Nigeria is its energy sector. Energy issues are impacting seriously on the overall performance of the country’s social and economic indicators.

Following the worsening energy crisis of unreliable electricity and unaffordable petroleum products, coupled with the increased number of poverty-stricken people in the country, the populace is desperately in need of cheap alternative energy supplies that will replace or complement the existing energy sources.

Although, the usage of fossil fuel products has in some way contributed to the economic growth and development of the country, the frequent increase in the price of fossil fuel products especially kerosene, gasoline, diesel which makes it difficult for households to afford the cost and has brought untold hardship to low income earners needs a new dimension.

Despite the challenges, there is a ray of hope as the Federal Government, through the national Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) recently launched the first of its kind biogas digesters after an extensive research spearheaded by the environmental and bio-conservation department (EBD) of the agency. The idea of biogas electricity generating set (BEGS) digesters is simply to reduce inadequate electricity supply and poor management of all categories of wastes.

The three modular digesters (BEG L250, BEGS L500 and BEGS L1000) as well as biomethane process optimization test systems which are designed to be used at homes with very limited spaces is with the aim of enhancing national capacity to design, fabricate, test, deploy and operate ADTs to convert organic wastes to biogas as well as to deploy the biogas for electricity generation.

The invention is to also solve the problem of an inefficient waste management system in the country, including agricultural, municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage among others. The wastes which are generated daily in large quantities but are disposed in unhygienic and unsustainable ways such as burning, unsanitary land filling or indiscriminate dumping of wastes on the streets and drains will hopefully be a thing of the past.

One good thing about the new invention is that it is initiated to promote value addition in organic waste management through waste conversion to biogas using the Anaerobic Digestion Technology (ADT) in order to reduce the increasing gap between energy demand and supply and to convert biodegradable organic feedstock to biogas and to deploy the biogas for electricity generation.

The acting director-general of NABDA, Prof. Alex Akpa who unveiled the product in Abuja said the current versions were built for households, micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) such as restaurants, small farms, small artisanal clusters and small abattoirs, adding with the launch, all the waste products which have continued to add to environmental degradation would be a thing of the past.

According to him, anaerobic digestion also has the potentials to redress pressing environmental issues at a far more local level. For instance, massive wastes produced by livestock and even human beings can now be utilised into consumable product.

He noted that the agency was already in talk with the Prisons Service to use the massive amount of human wastes into biogas which would be used for cooking and to produce energy for the inmates.

“The product has a massive economic value. The policy of the government is to generate 5 per cent of energy needs through biogas and this is one major step towards being able to meet that target,” he said.

Akpa added that the products were ready for use in the market and could be obtained at an affordable price ranging from N75,000 to N150,000 depending on the side.

The head of EBD, Gloria Obioh said the problem of poor management of wastes and inadequate electricity supply despite availability of energy resource mix was creating serious effect on the performance of the economy and high level of under-employment leading to wide range of economic and social impacts.

“We are all witnesses to the problem our country is passing through, especially in the areas of: poor management of all categories of wastes which is not only an eye-sour, but has continued to contribute to environmental degradation and increasing vector borne diseases, inadequate electricity supply despite availability of energy resource mix that is more than adequate to support energy security and limited capacity to develop and deploy technologies from national institutions to solve problems staring us in the face.

“The resultant effect of these is low performance of the economy and high level of unemployment and under-employment leading to wide range of economic and social impacts. The BEDP was initiated to promote value addition in organic wastes management through waste conversion to biogas using the Anaerobi Digestion Technology (ADT) in order to reduce the increasing gap between energy demand and supply,” she stated.

She said the digesters built by the team were primarily meant to deliver biogas to end users and in order to expand its utility and had developed the capacity to retrofit existing gasoline and diesel generators to use biogas as fuel for electricity generation. “It is for this reason we now have the biogas electricity generating set (BEGS) digesters for deployment. The current versions are built for households, micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) such as restaurants, small farms, small artisanal and small abattoirs.

These digesters are highly modular and could be used at homes with very limited spaces. As the prices of fossil fuels especially kerosene, gasoline, diesel and LPG continue to rise, families and MSMEs could now switch to the BEGS digesters for cooking and running of their generators,” she pointed out.

Obioh stressed that organic wastes which account for about 50 per cent municipal solid wastes (MSW) in the country could if fully deployed through ADT, contribute up to 20,000 MW of electricity in the electricity mix. She noted that “the digestates from the digesters are useful as biofertilizer per soil enhancer and a major contributor to food security. The project also has enhanced capacity for job creation across all the value chains (digester fabrication, energy generation, waste management, biofertilizer). Consequently, there would be several spin-off industries which would contribute greatly to the gross domestic product (GDP) and national economic development.”

Even though there is current success story in the deployment of portable digesters, the work shall not be completed until the country has the capacity to build and deploy large digesters to provide electricity on-grid or off-grid as part of the effort to introduce biomass energy into the national energy mix to bridge the gap between demand and supply. This is because further investment in ADT research is therefore one of the options that would leap-frog the country to energy and food security, environmental sustainability and technological self-sufficiency. More investment is however, needed to support the commercialization phase of the programme to enhance availability to consumers.

Obioh added: “This is not just to ensure that organic wastes are managed with profitability thus abandoning the current non-sustainable cost intensive approach, but also to reduce the increasing gap between energy demand and supply and move the country towards attaining national energy security. The ATD is a controlled conversion of biomass in a built digester to generate biogas which is useful as a source of energy as well as an industrial process feedback.

“The key outputs that would contribute significantly to national development are the design and fabrication of bio digesters adapted to local conditions, local patenting of the products and contribution to organic wastes management which accounts to a minimum of 50 per cent municipal solid wastes in Nigeria and job creation across all the chains.