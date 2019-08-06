WORLD
Christians, Muslims Jews To Gather For Interfaith Meeting In Germany
About 900 religious representatives from around 100 countries on Tuesday set to converge on the southern German region of Allgaeu on Aug. 20, for an inter-religious meeting, adjudged world’s largest interfaith meeting.
Religions for Peace (RfP), an NGO, announced the planned meeting at the venue in Lindau on Lake Constance.
Delegates will discuss socio-political responsibility of religions from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to hold an opening speech for the 10th RfP World Assembly on Aug. 19.
The focus of the meeting will be centred on the role of women in peace processes.
The goal of RfP is to promote peace and preserve religious identities.
MOST READ
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
FG Fishes Out 24,000 Ghost Penioners
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
Osun Offers Free Train Ride For Eid-El-Kabir
Industrialisation: Ayade Deserves Nobel Prize – Donald Duke
Court Places No Debit Order On Accounts Belonging To Lagos Govt. Over N9.9b Fraud
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy