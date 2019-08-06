COREN Holds Annual Engineering Assembly In Abuja

All is now set for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to hold its 2019 Engineering Assembly in Abuja.

Giving an insight into the event slated for 19th through 21st August, COREN president, Engr Ali Rabiu, who made this known yesterday during a press conference said the event is organised annually to update the various engineering professionals on developments in the sector and look into matters affecting the profession with a view to proffering solutions.

The theme of this year’s assembly is “Strategic Alliance Amongst Engineering Professionals For Enhanced Opportunities”.

Rabiu, who noted that the 2-day event is packed full of activities said “The 2nd day of the Assembly will be dedicated to mutual interactions among members of the engineering family under the programme ‘Engineering Family Forum’”, adding that professional bodies under COREN are to also make their presentations.

While fielding questions from newsmen, he said pragmatic steps are being taken to ensure that frontline challenges facing the profession such as use of quacks, man-made building collapse, neglect of local engineers, shortage of informed craftsmen, technicians, and technologists among others are addressed in no distant time.

Engr Rabiu said the signing of the COREN Amendment Act by President Muhammadu Buhari in March this year has broadened the regulatory power base of council and positioned it for effective discharge of its mandate, adding that its implementation which will be commenced soon by COREN will put most of the issues to rest.

President Buhari is expected to be the guest of honour at the event, while the Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari will be the chairman of the opening ceremony.

The keynote address is to be delivered by the immediate past COREN President, Engr Kashim Ali.