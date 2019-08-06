Court Frees Makinde’s Chief Of Staff, Ilaka Of Murder

An Oyo State High Court has discharged and acquitted Chief Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde of a murder case brought against him by the defunct state government.

The governor’s CoS was charged for murder in a case instituted by the state government in 2018.

Delivering judgment in the suit brought before him at the Oyo Division of the High Court, Justice K.B Olawoyin agreed with the no-case submission of Ilaka’s counsel, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, who is a commissioner-nominee, and freed Ilaka of all the eight-count charge brought against him.

Justice Olawoyin also ordered the police to return to Ilaka, his licensed pump-action firearm and other materials taken from him before the commencement of the trial.

Abdu-Raheem had, in his no-case submission in the suit number HOY/12C/22018, argued that the quality of evidence tendered and the testimonies of the five prosecution witnesses called during the trial did not establish a prima facie case against Ilaka.

Abiodun had asked the court to consequently determine whether the evidences led by the prosecution linked his client to, “all the ingredients of the offences alleged and whether the quality of evidence adduced is such that a court can safely convict on.”

Ilaka, alongside with his security attaché, Temitayo Alamiyo, were docked over a pandemonium that broke out at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, during Orayan festival on September 8, 2018, leading to the death of three persons.

Ilaka, then the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial election, was said to have been waylaid by hoodlums during the festival, in the ensuing melee, his sport utility vehicle was damaged.

He and Alamiyo were remanded in Agodi Prisons where they were held for 18 days before they were granted bail a few days before the primary election for the election in which he emerged unopposed