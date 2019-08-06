Court Orders Hearing Of AD, LP Petitions Against Sanwo-Olu On Merit

The Lagos State Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal on Tuesday set aside the judgment of the state’s Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed the petition of the defeated Governorship Candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the last elections, Chief Owolabi Salis.

The appellate court in a unanimous judgement, delivered by Justice Hussein Mukthar also set aside the judgment of the lower Tribunal, which struck out the petition of the Labour Party and its Governorship Candidiate, Ifagbemi Awamaridi in the same election.

The five-man panel, which included, Justice O.O Daniel-kalio, Justice O. F Ogbuinya, Justice Stephen Adah and Justice BB Aliyu held that the petitions have merit and it subsequently remitted them back to the lower court for expeditious hearing.

The tribunal held, “From the record, it is clear that the tribunal was wrong to have declared the petitions as an abandoned petition.

“The petitions are to be remitted to the lower court for expeditious hearing of the matter.’’

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed the petitions challenging the victory of the Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Technical grounds.

The three-man panel headed by Justice T. T Asua dismissed the petitions while ruling on a preliminary application filed by Sanwo-Olu and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the competence of the two petitions.

Justice Asua had held in the ruling that the failure of the petitioners to file applications for pre-hearing conferences after the close of pleadings within seven days as prescribed by law rendered his case incompetent.

The Tribunal had also held that a timely application for pre-hearing conference was a condition for the hearing of the petitions and without the application for pre-hearing conferences, the petition cannot commence or get to judgment stage.

Justice Asua further stated that Section 285(4) of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution was inapplicable because the timely application for pre-hearing conferences was a precondition in election petition matters.

The three-man panel therefore held that inability to serve any of the respondents was not an excuse and that the consequence of failure to apply timely for pre-hearing conference should lead to the dismissal of such a petition.

The petitioner has joined, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, APC and the INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State as respondents to the petition.

Aalso joined as respondents are, the Returning Officer for the Lagos State Governorship Election, the Commissioner of Police and the Nigerian Army.

The counsel to the Governor, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) had in a Motion filed on May 22 challenged the petition based on Paragraph 18(1)(4) of the Electoral Act.

Owonikoko noted that the AD had not filed applications for pre-trial conference hearing within seven-days after the close of pleadings as stipulated by law.

AD, however in his response dated May 26 had said Section 285(8) of the Fourth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution does not permit any electoral petition to be terminated at the interlocutory stages.

AD, and Chief Salis had in their petitions challenged Sanwo-Olu’s victory on the grounds that he is not competent to run as a gubernatorial candidate in the election.

The petitioners claimed that the March 9 polls was marred by violence, voting irregularities and that Sanwo-Olu cannot vote or be voted for as he has no valid voters card.