AFRICA
Dozens Feared Dead In Congo Boat Accident
At least 12 people were killed in a boat accident in Congo’s Central Kasai province and 50 more are presumed dead, an official said on Tuesday.
“We think all those missing are dead,’’ Dieudonne Pieme, Kasai Governor, told dpa, adding that the boat sunk on the Lukenye river on Friday.
A local priest said the boat headed to the capital Kinshasa had been overcrowded, which is a regular cause of accidents on Congo’s rivers.
In April, more than 100 people died in a boat accident on Lake Kivu. (NAN)
