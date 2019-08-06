NEWS
Driver Dies In Ondo Accident, As Bus Plunges Into River
A driver of an 18-passenger bus loaded with Turkey meat going from Ibadan to Kabba in Kogi State lost his life on Tuesday when the bus he was driving plunged into the river.
Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred between Gedegede and Ajowa in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State early Tuesday morning at a sharp bend over a bridge.
The residents said it was the loud bang of noise in the night that woke up the people of Gedegede who thronged the scene and saw the vehicle submerged in water.
An eyewitness account revealed that one of the survivors managed to swim out and rescued the second passenger who sustained injuries.
The Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Ikate Akoko, Mr. Yinka Akande immediately dispatched his men to the scene for rescue operation.
He advised against night journey and excessive speeding by driver.
Meanwhile the remains of the driver has been deposited at state specialist hospital, Ikare Akoko.
