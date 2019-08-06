NEWS
DSS Receives Order Permitting El-Zakzakky To Travel For Medicals
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said that it has received the order granting Ibrahim El-Zakzakky, leave to travel to India for medical treatment.
Mr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja said the service was liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.
He said conformity with the order was in line with the service’s avowed commitment to the rule of law inherent in a democracy.
It was reported that a Kaduna State High Court on Monday, granted El-Zakzakky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, leave to seek for medical attention in India.
Justice Darius Khobo while granting the leave said El-Zakzakky travel in company of State officials and must return immediately after his discharge from the hospital to face his charges.
The leader of the movement is standing trial in another court over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Rules On Sowore’s Detention Tomorrow
NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
FG Fishes Out 24,000 Ghost Penioners
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
Osun Offers Free Train Ride For Eid-El-Kabir
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy