NEWS
FRSC Cautions Motorists Against Over Speeding Especially During Rainfall
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has advised motorists in Kastina State, to adjust to the normal speed limit, especially during the raining season, to avoid road crashes.
Ali Tanimu, the Kastina State Sector Commander, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday, warned against the use of worn out tyres and wipers on vehicles.
The sector commander expressed worry at the rate people neglected basic ethics of driving, especially during the raining season, adding that such negligence often resulted in avoidable crashes and deaths.
“Motorists must ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, because in this period, the weather is always foggy, road slippery and visibility low and these conditions can lead to accidents.
“Tyres are essential to all vehicles and those that have good tyres and wipers should not say that once all these are in good condition, they can go beyond the approved speed limit.
“This is to save their lives and those of their passengers,” he said.
Tanimu said that using expired tyres and worn out wipers could lead to accident which could be avoidable if the motorists adhered strictly to warnings.
