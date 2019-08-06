Group Offers 500 Abia Students Scholarships

Abia State Indigenes in the Diaspora (United Kingdom) have concluded plans to offer scholarships to 500 secondary school students from the state between now and 2023.

President of the association, Mr. Uche Kay stated this when he led a delegation of the members on a visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at his home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa council area.

He explained that the offer, which will be conducted annually, would be for students from Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 to Senior Secondary School (SS3).

“The scholarships will cover their school uniforms, books, school fees, West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination fees, and any others,” he said

Kay, who said they were motivated by Ikpeazu’s education policy, added that the beneficiaries would be selected five each from the 17 council areas of the state to make a total of 85.

“We have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the EU for placement programme in the UK for graduating students from the state for a two-month work experience,” he said.

In his response, Ikpeazu assured them that he would provide them the necessary ambience for the successful implementation of the scholarships and expressed happiness for the MoU.

He disclosed that his administration intends to attract Diaspora Communities in various countries of the world to draw developments for the state from there.

Appreciating the gesture, he said the offer would go a long way to reduce the burden of education on both the government, and parents and guardians of the beneficiaries.

Present at the ocassion was the Special Adviser to the governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Erondu among other stakeholders in education in the state.