Hajj: Nigerian Pilgrims Suffering From 4 Common Ailments – NAHCON
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has identified four common diseases afflicting Nigerian pilgrims presently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.
Dr Bello Abdulkadir, Chairman of NAHCON Medical Team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah yesterday that most of those diagnosed had high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcer or high fever.
According to him, the medical team attends to an average of 500 patients daily at the main clinic while the remaining clinics also consult an average of between 150 to 200 patients daily.
Abdulkadir said the medical team comprised of 90 doctors, 150 nurses and 60 pharmacists, working round the clock to attend to the medical needs of the pilgrims.
He advised the pilgrims on the need for personal hygiene and to avoid exposing themselves to the harsh weather in the holy land.
However, Malam Umar Bateji, a pilgrim from Gombe State, lamented over the delay in attending to patients at the clinics.
According to him, a patient spends an average of six hours waiting to be attended to, adding that the situation may worsen a minor health challenge.
He, therefore, urged NAHCON to address the problem.
