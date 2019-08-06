Heavy Rain Renders Many Homeless In Nasarawa Community

Many Residents of Ado community in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State are now homeless following a heavy downpour that destroyed their houses and other valuables.

LEADERSHIP reporter who was at the scene yesterday gathered that it was a sad day for the people of Ado Community when nature visited them in a most unpleasant fashion.

The downpour started around 6.am on monday morning and lasted for more than 4 hours.

Some residents said they cannot recall the last time they witnessed such downpour in the community.

They also noted that since the demise of the Sarkin Ruwa from the area, nobody worshipped the river adding that all the late Sarki’s children blatantly refused to worship the river goddess.

The rainstorm destroyed property worth millions of naira, including vehicles. Affected families appealed to both the state and federal governments to come to their rescue.

A residence, Mama Emma told our correspondent that the surging water woke her up only to discover that everywhere were flooded.

She said that she managed to escape the flooding with her children through the front door, as the windows and back door was already washed away by the rain.

According to her, ‘‘When I discovered that my mattress was already soaked, I peeped through the veranda, then I noticed that everywhere was flooded, and we were in for severe damage. All I tried to do is to ensure that everybody is safe because our property were already washed away.’’

“For now, many of the affected persons have left the community”, she added.