Increased Flight Was Only To Meet Hajj Demands – Emirates

International award-winning carrier, Emirates Airline yesterday stated that its increased flight frequencies was only to meet Hajj demands between July 27 and August 22.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had cried foul at the weekend against the recent commencement by Emirates airline of an additional flight, now increasing its frequency to four flights daily into Nigeria.

But Emirates, while clarifying the reports, maintained that Emirates operates double daily flight from Lagos to Dubai, and single daily from Abuja to Dubai.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the management, the airline stated that “Emirates would like to clarify that we have not increased scheduled flight services to Abuja or Lagos. We had only operated extra flights to Abuja and Lagos for a very limited period, for the sole purpose of serving Nigerian pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

“Some detractors like to claim that Emirates receives government subsidies and therefore represent unfair competition. But these allegations are patently false, and we have repeatedly debunked these myths over the years. Our audited financial reports for the past 20 years are published on our website for anyone to inspect.”

According to the airline. Emirates has always been run on a commercial basis. In fact our success is driven by the very fact that we must stand on our own feet – which means we must keep winning over customers with the best possible services, while closely watching our costs so that we can return a profit to our shareholders,” Emirates added.