IPC Condemns Attack On Ebonyi Journalists

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned attacks on journalists by Ebonyi State House Assembly member representing Afikpo South-West, Mr Nkemka Onuma, with men suspected to be thugs at the assembly complex.

The centre in a statement yesterday also called for immediate investigation of the attack.

LEADERSHIP recalls that suspected thugs reportedly assaulted Ogochukwu Anioke of The Nation newspaper, Samson Nwafor of Nigerian Pilot and Mrs Grace Egbo of Tribune, who was pregnant after the screening of one of the commissioner nominees, which was fraught with irregularities and after attacking the reporters, the thugs also held Anioke hostage inside the assembly premises, ordering the gateman to lock the gate as he made to drive out.

Director, IPC, Lanre Arogundade, in a statement decried the attacks and demanded that the lawmaker and those who perpetrated the callous and dastard act be brought to justice.

He noted that the harassment of journalists and most especially the attack on the pregnant journalist is barbaric, an assault to democratic principles and also an escalating attack against press freedom that is being waged by tyrants in Nigeria.

He further commended Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for intervening in the case with a planned protest. “It is laudable that NAWOJ plans to protest the attacks on the pregnant journalist, other media stakeholders and professional bodies should also commit to ensure that all relevant government authorities’ hands are on deck so that perpetrators are punished,” he added.