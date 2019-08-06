WORLD
Irish PM, Varadkar Says No-Deal Brexit Avoidable
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on that he did not believe that Britain could exit the European Union (EU) without a negotiated deal.
Speaking outside Belfast’s Hillsborough Castle, where negotiations were held that led to the Good Friday peace agreement, Varadkar said there were a number of ways a no-deal Brexit could still be avoided before the October 31 deadline.
“There are many ways by which a no deal can be avoided. Either by the ratification of the withdrawal agreement, a further extension or revocation of Article 50,” Varadkar said.
He added that negotiations with Britain would continue regardless: “It doesn’t end on the 31st of October. If we have no deal, we’re [still] going to have to talk.”
Varadkar’s comments come at a time when hopes of a negotiated agreement before the October 31 withdrawal date are diminishing.
Ireland has continued to back an existing withdrawal agreement negotiated by former British prime minister Theresa May, which includes a “backstop” insurance mechanism to ensure no return to a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.
Incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded the backstop be removed. Varadkar reiterated the EU’s stance that the withdrawal agreement would not be reopened to negotiation.
Representatives of the EU’s 27 members were informed by the European Commission on Tuesday that there was currently no basis for talks with Britain to be restarted, according to diplomats. The briefing followed a meeting last week with Johnson’s EU envoy, David Frost.
The 1998 Good Friday Agreement has underpinned a peace process that followed decades of sectarian violence. There are fears that reinstating a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could cause violence in the region to flare up again.
MOST READ
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
FG Fishes Out 24,000 Ghost Penioners
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
Osun Offers Free Train Ride For Eid-El-Kabir
Industrialisation: Ayade Deserves Nobel Prize – Donald Duke
Court Places No Debit Order On Accounts Belonging To Lagos Govt. Over N9.9b Fraud
Madonna Varsity To Graduate 38 First Class At 16th Convocation
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Taraba Monarch Buried Amidst Tight Security
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun