Kaduna: NDE Trains 50 In Skill Acquisition In Southern Kaduna

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Tuesday said it had trained 50 unemployed youths through the mobile training workshop in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

NDE State Coordinator, Mr Sani Maiwada, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said that the scheme was taken to Jema’a, due to the non- availability of a skill acquisition centre in the area.

“We have commenced training on five skills which are computer operation, GSM repairs, tailoring, hairdressing and catering, which will last for three months,” he said.

According to him, another 150 participants are currently receiving training at the three skills acquisition centres of the state.

He noted that 400 women were also trained in cosmetology, while additional 400 youths were being trained by recognised master craftsmen and women.

The state coordinator said the directorate would pay the remuneration of the trainers and monthly allowance to the participants.