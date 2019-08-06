Madonna Varsity To Graduate 38 First Class At 16th Convocation

A total of 38 First Class graduates of the Madonna University Nigeria will take part in the institution’s 16th Convocation ceremony billed to take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The 38 First Class graduates will be part of at least 1365 students who will receive their first and higher degree certificates of the school which is also marking its 20th anniversary having been registered as Nigeria’s pioneer private university in 1999.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Chuks Ezedum who disclosed this during a press conference at the institution said a total of 427 will bag second class upper division, 393 second class lower division, 142 third Class and three got pass degrees.

The VC disclosed that the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adiukwu will deliver the convocation lecture entitled “Re-positioning the Nigerian Educational System for National Consciousness, Unity and Economic Development,” while the Special Guest of Honour, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed will commission some of the newly completed projects at the Elele campus of the institution.

He described the university as a special gift to Nigerians among the committee of universities in the country, saying that it has the potentials, dynamics and unique features that can turn the fortunes of Nigeria around.

Ezedum pointed out that the university is an institution without a record of cultism in Nigeria, revealing that Madonna University though a catholic-based institution does not harbour religious discrimination as it houses Mosque and Pentecostal worship centres in all its three campuses of Elele, Okija and Akpugo in Enugu State.