NEWS
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy
The acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has appointed Prof Ladi Hamalai, Commandant, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.
Hamalai took over from Mr David Tukura who recently resigned his appointment.
EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade in a statement in Abuja on Monday said that the appointment was with immediate effect.
Until her appointment, Hamalai was the Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).
According to the spokesman, Tukura said that he resigned to enable him to take up a new assignment as the paramount ruler of his community in Nasarawa.
“I realised that being a paramount ruler of my homeland will not conform to my assignment here as the Commandant of the EFCC Academy.
“And because my people have offered me the highest honour of my custom as their King, I resign my appointment with the Commission.”
Tukura who was first appointed Director of EFCC Academy, formerly known as the Training and Research Institute of the EFCC in May, 2006 was highly extolled and celebrated by the staff for his exceptional services to the Commission in several capacities.
“He was director of Policy Planning and Statistics (DPPS) 2012, and reappointed the Commandant of the Academy in 2017, where he served until his voluntary retirement.”
MOST READ
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
Court Rules On Sowore’s Detention Tomorrow
NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
FG Fishes Out 24,000 Ghost Penioners
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
Group Offers 500 Abia Students Scholarships