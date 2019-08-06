Magu Charges Hajj Commission Staff On Probity, Honesty

The acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has charged officers of the National Hajj Commission to shun all forms of corruption while discharging their duties.

Magu gave the charge at the opening of a five-day induction course on economic and financial crimes organised for staff of the Hajj Commission, at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, on August 5, 2019.

Magu who spoke through the Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Prof. Lami Hamalai, represented by ACP Itam Nnaghe Obono, urged them to imbibe the values of integrity, honesty and discipline.

“The challenge of integrity in Nigeria needs to be addressed from the bottom through capacity development and that is why this training is organized to acquaint you with the rudiments of conducting government business while being mindful of the extant laws,” he said.

He further encouraged them to live an exemplary lifestyle of integrity by doing the right thing at all times so that they can positively affect others around them.

The Assistant Director and Head, Training, National Hajj Commission, Abdulgafar Oduntola, who was represented by Ahmed Mohammed, Head, State Tour Operator said the training was aimed at helping the participants to learn probity and accountability.

He urged them to take advantage of the course in order to get acquainted with “financial regulations so that you will not be a victim of ignorantly breaking the laws”, stressing that ignorance is no defence in law.

The Course Coordinator, Joseph Oguzi, further explained that the essence of the induction training was to educate the staff of the Hajj Commission on topics that were key to their operations such as elements of offence, corruption studies, money laundering trends/offence, fraud general, procurement process and offence, and Code for Public Officers.

A total number of 160 participants are expected to undergo the five-day training.