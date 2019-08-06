Makinde Meets Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage Implementation

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday met with labour leaders in the state over the delay in the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The labour leaders who were led by the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo, came amid the delay over implementation of the national minimum wage at the state and federal levels since the new minimum wage was signed into law.

It was gathered that various issues regarding the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state were discussed at the meeting.

“Our administration is committed to fulfilling our campaign promise to prioritise the welfare of workers and pensioners”, he said.

It would be recalled that the governor in May stated that it would be difficult for his administration to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 per month.

He had opined that the federal government should have allowed states to determine their own minimum wage according to their capacities.

Although, the union leaders insisted that nothing short of the new minimum wage will be accepted from the new government, they expressed readiness to dialogue with the government on the way forward.

No state in the country has started paying the new minimum wage to its workers, even the federal government which was expected to show leadership in the implementation was yet to commence the payment.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, recently blamed the delay on unrealistic demands from senior civil servants.

Also, negotiation between the Federal Government and the Joint National Public Negotiation Council had broken down because of differences in percentage increase in the salaries of workers.

While the Federal government representatives in the technical committee set up to negotiate the consequential increase had proposed 9.5 per cent salary increase for workers on Grade Levels 07 to 14 and five per cent increase for employees on Grade Levels 15 to 17, labour representatives are demanding for 30 per cent salary increase for workers on Grade Levels seven to 14 and 25 per cent for workers on Grade Levels 15 to 17.

While speaking with journalists at the opening ceremony of a retreat on 2017-2020 federal civil service strategy and implementation plan organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja on Monday, Oyo-Ita said, “President Buhari is keen on the implementation of new Minimum Wage and that is why the committee set up on the consequential adjustment arising from the new Minimum Wage has been meeting unions within labour union and public service to arrive at a consequential adjustment.

“There were a few not very realistic demands from the unions and so as not to continue delaying the implementation of the well thought out and dear policy of the President, we have to go ahead and seek his approval for the implementation while we continue discussion on the consequential adjustment”, she said.