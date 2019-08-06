Middle Belt Forum Seeks Implementation Of 2014 Confab Report

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday blamed United Kingdom for the woes in the region but called for the implementation of the 2014 national conference report.

In a communique issued after a One-Day conference for Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities yesterday, with leaders from Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Southern Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Taraba and Southern Yobe.

The conference was chaired by Chief Mrs Sarah Dokotri, and had Gen. T.Y Danjuma, the governors of Benue and Taraba states, Dr. Samuel Ortom and Arch. Darius Ishaku, amongst others.

According to the communique, signed by Dr Pogu Bitrus and Sen Shem Zagbayi, national president and national secretary respectively, the group said Britain should take responsibilities of what is happening in the region .

“Ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt calls on the government of Great Britain to take responsibility for the pains of the peoples of the Middle Belt,” the communique said, adding that from now onwards, the ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt will now approach the United Nations to ventilate their grievances and seek for justice.

“Conference resolved to establish in all state capitals of the Middle Belt Corporative Society to lift people out of poverty,” the communique added.

Two lead papers were presented by Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya and Barr. Nankin Bagudu.

Barr. Nankin Bagudu’s presentation was on the topic “The Middle Belt Identity: Bridging the Gap between our Beliefs, Our Preaching and our Practices; while Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya’s presentation was on the “State of the Nation: The Middle Belt Perspective.”