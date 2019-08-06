Multinational Firms, SMEs Dominate Nigeria’s Tech Innovation

Multinational companies continue to take the lead in driving technology innovation followed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) according to the GE Nigeria Innovation Barometer report released at the weekend in Lagos.

The survey titled: ‘From Chaos to Confidence: Emerging Players, Emerging Technologies, Emerging Challenges,’ explores how Nigerian business leaders perceive the barriers to and opportunities for innovation in the country.

The Nigeria Report is part of the Global Innovation Barometer that surveyed 2,090 business executives across 20 countries. The Nigeria Report sampled 80 Innovation Business Executives.

“Innovation and technology are fundamental for Africa to be able to compete in a global framework. Localisation is also important – innovation needs to be tailored to the specificities of local needs. We need to develop home-grown solutions for Africa,” Fezoua, President and CEO, GE Africa, said in his opening remarks at the event.

He added that training programmes like the GE Lagos Garage, aimed at Nigerian entrepreneurs, helps support local innovation in the country.

One of the findings of the report, which was presented by Patricia Obozuwa, chief communications & public affairs officer, GE Africa, showed that multinationals continue to take the lead in driving innovation, which conforms to the global narrative.

Obozuwa stated that 36 per cent of Nigerian business executives said multinationals drive innovation compared to the global figure of 23 per cent. Likewise, SMEs are also viewed as a key driver of innovation over-indexing against the global figure by 12 percentage points (Nigeria 23 per cent, Global 11 per cent).

Amongst other findings, the survey revealed that attitudes towards 3D printing were positive in Nigeria. Almost nine in ten business executives believed 3D printing would have a positive impact on businesses (88 per cent).

Since the GE GIB 2016, Nigeria has seen a one percentage point increase in innovation championship in 2018, compared to zero per cent previously.

Nigeria in 21st position, in-between Malaysia and Brazil.