NBA: Green, Warriors Agree 4-year, $100M Extension

With free agency looming next summer, three-time NBA champion and All-Star forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN.

The new deal, which starts with the 2020-21 season, brings the total length and value of Green’s contract to five years, $118 million. Green’s extension will pay him $22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million over the course of the deal.

Green, 29, could have entered the final year of his contract in 2019-20 — worth $18.5 million — but both the organization and Green have long insisted that they imagined a long-term future playing alongside teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Green has been one of the vital cogs of the Warriors’ run to five straight NBA Finals, with the 35th pick in the 2012 draft elevating himself into an All-Star and helping the franchise become a modern dynasty.

He has been on the NBA’s All-Defensive first or second team for five straight seasons and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Golden State now has four All-Star players — Green, Curry, Thompson and D’Angelo Russell — under contract for the next several years as the franchise moves into the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors signed Thompson to a five-year, $190 million max deal this summer and acquired Russell in a sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant on a four-year, $117 million contract.

The Warriors will have $129 million and $138 million committed to those four players in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively.

Green has averaged 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in 123 career playoff games with the Warriors. In 22 playoff games last season, Green averaged 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists.