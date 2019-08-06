NEWS
NSCDC Gets New Commandant In Oyo State
Mr Iskilu Akinsanya on Tuesday assumed office in Ibadan as the new Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
Th command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluwole Olusegun, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.
According to the command’s public relations officer, Akinsanya took over from Dr John Adewoye, who has been redeployed to NSCDC Zone “F” Abeokuta, Ogun.
The new commandant had earlier served in Ogun and FCT before his deployment to Oyo state command.
Meanwhile, the new commandant has enjoined officers and men of the command to put in more effort towards protecting lives and property in the state.
He urged them to collaborate and cooperate with other security agencies in the state in order to make Oyo state peaceful as it used to be.
Akinsanya also called on the state government and well meaning citizens in the state to join hand with the NSCDC in getting rid of criminals, vandals and economic saboteurs from the state.
