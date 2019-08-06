NEWS
NYSC To Establish North Central Area Zonal Office In Niger – DG
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will soon establish an area zonal office for North Central states in Niger.
Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of NYSC, disclosed this on Tuesday in Minna during a visit to the Acting Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso.
Ibrahim, who said the approval was given by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, urged the state government to provide a site for the office and immediate deployment of staff.
“In the past, we used to have six area offices in the six Geo-political zones of the country and now we have gotten an approval to resuscitate the offices and make them functional again”, he said.
He also appealed to the state government to make camp facilities conducive for corp members and commended the government for the ongoing construction of a 2,500 capacity multi-purpose hall in the orientation camp.
He noted that the scheme would continue to strengthen its existing relationship with stakeholders for the welfare of the corp members.
Responding, Ketso said the state would continue to partner with Federal institutions in the state, adding that land for the construction of NYSC permanent orientation camp had been acquired and compensation paid.
He said that the project had already been captured in the 2019 budget and work would commence with construction of hostels in the first phase.
“It is the dream of the state governor Abubakar Bello to see that NYSC have a permanent orientation camp and that will soon be achieved,” he said.
Ketso commended NYSC for chosing the state to establish its zonal area office and gave assurance that government would give necessary support to make the office a reality.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG was accompanied by the NYSC state Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi and other staff of the scheme.
